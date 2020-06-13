FBI Sees Increase of Reported Virtual Kidnappings in Valley
WESLACO – They call you claiming they have a loved one kidnapped; they are supposedly part of a cartel or another criminal organization.
They are using fear to get people to give up their money.
The FBI says they’ve seen about a dozen virtual kidnapping cases within the last two weeks in the Rio Grande Valley.
Special Agent Michelle Lee told CHANNEL 5 NEWS these cases have been occurring for more than a decade, but the callers are now using technology to their advantage.
Watch the video above for the full report.
