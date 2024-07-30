Federal Disaster Declaration Granted for 3 Valley Counties
WESLACO – President Donald Trump has granted a federal disaster declaration for three Rio Grande Valley counties impacted by recent flooding.
Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties will be provided individual assistance up to $34,000 per household for damages.
"I am grateful to the President and FEMA for granting Texas' request for assistance following severe storms and flooding in the Valley," said Governor Greg Abbott. "The Lone Star State remains committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources they need to recover from these storms as quickly as possible."
The Texas governor had sent a letter to the President requesting for a declaration last week.
To learn how to apply for individual assistance, residents can call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov.
