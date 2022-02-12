Federal Gov’t Asking Landowners near Border to Survey Properties

MCALLEN – Property owners along the Texas-Mexico border are getting new letters from the federal government to survey their land for more than a year.

A Hidalgo County farmer tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a border wall or fence will be good for his land to help keep people out.

He says he’s welcomed the Texas National Guard into his family’s farm before. Now, he says he’ll allow agents, contractors and government employees to conduct environmental assessments.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke to Ruperto Escobar who says this is the first time in more than 70 years that he gets a letter from the federal government to survey his multiple properties.

We're told by federal officials over 200 letters were sent out in the Rio Grande Valley.

