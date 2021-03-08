FEMA conducts virtual home inspections after Texas winter storm

A pipe bursts from a ceiling causing water to flood a house during the winter storm in Texas, Credit: Luther Vandross JR. / Twitter / MGN Online

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering virtual home inspections for Texans in designated counties, who sustained damage after the winter storms that began Feb. 11.

After applying for FEMA assistance uninsured or underinsured Texans may be contacted to schedule a virtual home inspection.

According to a news release, applicants who self-reported that they received minimal damage and can live in their home will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection.

Before the virtual inspection the applicant will be contacted via telephone to the numbers listed in the application.

The inspections can be conducted via video streaming using Apple FaceTime or Zoom Video Communications. Inspectors are trained to help the applicant with downloading and/or signing up to use Zoom Video.

Applicants who are unable to participate through Zoom or FaceTime will speak with inspectors over the phone. The inspector will guide the applicant through a series of questions to help evaluate the damage.

FEMA may provide grants for home repairs and the replacement of certain essential property items based on existing eligibility criteria. Home repair grants are issued based on the type of residence and the applicant's responses during the inspection.

For more information and to apply for FEMA assistance visit www.disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Disaster Assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362.