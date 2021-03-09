FEMA offers winter freeze disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering assistance to victims of last month's winter storm.

FEMA officials say money is available to help with uninsured property damage, including items destroyed during the freeze and power failures.

Media Relations Specialist for FEMA Jovanna Garcia said people can find out if they qualify for assistance by calling the 1-800-621-3362 number.

To apply for assistance online visit www.disaterassistance.gov