Fire consumes mobile-home in Alamo

The Alamo Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a mobile-home fire.

It happened at around 8 a.m.at a neighborhood on Maize Street in Alamo.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Eric Sanchez said the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

There were no reported injuries, however, four to five pets died in the fire, Sanchez said.

The two adults who lived in the home completely lost their belongings in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation – Sanchez says they’re leaning towards an electrical issue in the bedroom.

