Five teens arrested following assault at Alton house party
Five 18-year-old teens were arrested in Alton in connection with a fight that occurred at a house party in Alton, police said.
The incident happened on Saturday, April 11, in the 500 block of South Vega Street.
According to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez, on April 13, two victims reported being assaulted at the party. Following an investigation, five individuals were arrested.
Damian Hernandez, Jonathan Jared Salinas, and Fabrizio Gael Maldonado were each charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and had their bond set at $2,000 each.
Eduardo Rios and Fabian Rauda were each charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury and had their bond set at $5,000 each.
All five teens are currently out on bond.
Perez said police are pending the arrest of one male juvenile who was positively identified, and investigators are also working to identify two additional suspects.
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