Flood Victims Question Rebuilding Process, FEMA Eligibility

WESLACO – Residents in the Rio Grande Valley who were affected by floods are wondering if rebuilding would affect their eligibility for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

We spoke with a resident who is rebuilding his home by pulling out drywall, insulation and flooring.

He says he’s had his home for nearly 60 years and never been flooded.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing spoke with FEMA representative Robin Smith on the topic of rebuilding.

Smith encourages residents to begin the rebuilding process as soon as possible.

Smith adds that residents seeking assistance should keep receipts of materials purchased for repairs as well as pictures of before and after the clean-up.

Watch the video above for the full story.