Fmr. Brownsville academy employee pleads not guilty to improper relationship with students

BROWNSVILLE – A former Harmony Science Academy employee pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five felony sex crimes involving students.

Julian Nicolas Carrera, 36, of Harlingen pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, and two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

Carrera is accused of sexually assaulting two Harmony Science Academy students in last year, according to the indictment against him.

