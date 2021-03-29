Food Bank RGV to hold mass food distribution event at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

Photo credit: Food Bank RGV

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will hold a mass drive-thru food distribution event on Wednesday, March 31, at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The food bank says it will provide meals for families from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until capacity is reached.

Anyone in need of assistance, from any city, can attend the food distribution event.

Officials say there will be a limit of two families (two people) per car to receive assistance.

An identification and proof of address will be required.

Staff, volunteers, city representatives and members of the Texas Army National Guard will help distribute the food during the contactless drive-thru event, placing produce and shelf-stable bags into vehicle's trunks, according to a news release.

All vehicle occupants must wear face coverings and car trunks must be completely empty, officials said.

Officials ask that the public take the Owassa Road exit, then turn onto Alberta Road from the frontage road and follow the flow of traffic and direction from police officers.

The Food Bank RGV will resume distributions on April 7 to serve seniors aged 60 and older from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or until capacity is reached.

The next distribution for the general public will take place Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Food Bank RGV from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or until capacity is reached.