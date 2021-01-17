Food Bank Rio Grande Valley holds free drive-thru pantry for veterans

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be holding a free drive-thru produce pantry on Thursday for Veterans.

The free drive-thru produce pantry will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McAllen V.A. Outpatient Clinic on 901 E. Hackberry Ave. in McAllen. Veterans planning to go must take their V.A. identification card and make sure to use the clinics entrance off Jasmine Ave.

The Food Bank RGV will be holding these free drive-thru produce pantries monthly.

For assistance on how to sign up at the McAllen V.A. Outpatient Clinic call (956) 618-7100.

Veterans who are on the verge of going homeless and need immediate assistance can call 977-424-3838.

Watch the video for the full story.