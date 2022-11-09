Former Brownsville police officer sentenced to eight years for trafficking meth

A former Brownsville police officer was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Jose Salinas, 53, pleaded guilty to trafficking one kilogram of meth on Aug. 2, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

When handing down the sentence, the court said that Salinas, a former officer of the Brownsville Police Department, misused his position to commit the crime over a period of time, not on just one occasion.

Prosecutors say on March 19, 2020, Salinas met people he believed to be drug traffickers at a used car lot he owned. Salinas reportedly received $2,500 in cash for escorting meth and cocaine from the lot to a stash house he provided. Prosecutors say Salinas parked his police car in front of the stash house to protect the drug load.

Salinas' sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $3,000 fine.

The FBI, DEA and HSI conducted the investigation with the Brownsville Police Department.