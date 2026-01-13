Former Edinburg politiquero linked to federal bribery case sentenced

Photo credit: MGN Online

A former politiquero who facilitated a bribery scheme involving a business and a former Edinburg councilman was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months in federal prison, court records show.

As part of the scheme, Miguel “Mike” Garza collected over $47,000 in a series of political payments linked to contracts the city of Edinburg maintained in exchange for bribe payments made to two elected officials in Edinburg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garza pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in April 2023.

As previously reported, the scheme involved former Edinburg Councilman Jorge “Coach” Salinas, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from June 2019 to March 2020 while serving as a councilman. In exchange for those payments, Salinas provided favorable votes for contracts involving an unidentified Edinburg business owner.

Garza was identified as the man who facilitated the deal between Salinas and the Edinburg business owner.

Salinas was sentenced to six months in federal prison for his role in the scheme.