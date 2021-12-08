Former educator files to run in Republican primary for Hidalgo County judge

Esmeralda Flores, courtesy photo

A business owner and former educator announced she filed to run for Hidalgo County judge in the 2022 Republican primary.

Esmeralda Flores, a Sullivan City native, has a doctoral degree in counseling and was an educator for more than 34 years in various school districts throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release from her campaign.

She’s also the host of the YouTube show “The Dr. Ez. Show.”

As a former parental involvement administrator, Flores was instrumental in bringing the dual enrollment program from STC to La Joya ISD, which enables high school students to graduate with their associate’s degree alongside their high school diploma, the release stated.

Flores also the owner of the educational consulting business, Oasis Educational Interventional Services.