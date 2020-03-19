Former Primera officer charged for installing hidden camera in teen’s bedroom
BROWNSVILLE – A now former Rio Grande Valley police officer was arrested and charged Thursday for allegedly installing a hidden camera in a minor's bedroom.
According the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Joel Alex Sandate installed a camera inside a teenager’s room without their knowledge. He was a patrol officer with the Primera Police Department.
Sandate is charged with one count of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and one count of invasive visual recording, a state felony.
Judge Erin Garcia issued a $75,000 bond.
