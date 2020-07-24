Founder of Project COVID Care contracts coronavirus, facing volunteer shortage

Project COVID Care, an ongoing effort to deliver food and medication to the elderly, is facing challenges amid the coronavirus surge.

Founder Johnny Llanes has been battling COVID-19 for 16 days – he says his 40 volunteers dropped to 10.

Llanes says he will keep fighting as the need to help the elderly and those alone is higher than ever.

The project currently covers Hidalgo and Cameron County – Llanes says once he's fully recovered he plans to extend to all four Rio Grande Valley counties.

Anyone who wants more information on the project can visit the Project Care Foundation website.