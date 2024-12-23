Fourth suspect in deadly McDonald's parking lot shooting in custody, Alamo police say

The fourth and final suspect in a deadly August 2024 shooting outside a McDonald’s in Alamo is in custody, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Carlos Alfredo Rivera Jasso was apprehended on Saturday at the U.S. port of entry in Eagle Pass, Alamo police said in a news release.

Jasso was previously identified as the fourth suspect in the deadly shooting that took place at a McDonald's parking lot.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at around 11:40 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the McDonald's located at 1018 West Frontage Road, and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

READ OUR INITIAL COVERAGE OF THE SHOOTING

Police said the victim attempted to walk away from the area after being shot, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Alamo police identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, but previously said they would not release his name due to the ongoing investigation.

Alberto Medina was identified by police as the gunman in the shooting and was arrested in McAllen. Christina Montemayor was identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in the shooting, and turned herself in to police.

Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr. was arrested and identified as the driver of a second vehicle that was seen arriving at the parking lot, and then driving away after the shooting, police said.

Police have not disclosed Jasso's suspected involvement in the deadly shooting.

Alamo police spokesman officer Jacob Garcia previously said the shooting may be gang and narcotic related.

Jail records show Jasso was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Sunday and was not given a bond.

Jimenez and Montemayor are out on bond, while Medina remains jailed, according to jail records.