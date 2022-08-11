x

Free Health and Wellness expo to take place in Mercedes

A free community Health and Wellness Expo for the public will take place Friday in Mercedes.

Free health screenings like vision, dental, and blood pressure checks are being offered.

More than 500 backpacks will also be given out.

The expo is happening at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

