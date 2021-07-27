Free healthcare services available for residents via Operation Lone Star

Free medical and dental services are available for Valley residents all this week.

According to the Texas Comptroller, 25% of people in the Rio Grande Valley do not have health insurance. Another study shows 61% of Texans without health insurance are Hispanic.

These medical clinics aren't only helpful for many people because they're completely free, but they're also helpful for state officials so they can be prepared for a major emergency such as the pandemic we're still living in.

Doctors will be at different hubs across the Valley for Operation Lone Star. The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 in the afternoon Monday through Thursday, and until 2:30 p.m. on Friday.:

Raymondville: First United Methodist Church, 192 S. 3rd St.

Rio Grande City: Ac2E Elementary School, 1 S. Fort Ringgold

San Juan: PSJA High School, 805 W. Ridge Road

There will also be a hub held Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Porter Early College High School in Brownsville, 3500 International Blvd.