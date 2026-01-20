Gladys Porter Zoo announces Winter Texan Discount Day

Photo credit: Gladys Porter Zoo

The Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual Winter Texan Discount Day on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, according to a news release.

During the promotion, Winter Texans will receive a special discounted admission rate of only $8 with proof of out-of-state residence.

Winter Texans visiting the zoo on that day will also receive a coupon to redeem a hot cup of coffee from the Oasis concession stand, the news release added.

“New this year, guests can experience the thrill of the Soaring Eagle Zipline for an additional fee and meet the zoo’s youngest residents, baby Dama gazelles,” the news release added.

To receive the discounted admission rate for Winter Texan Discount Day, guests must show proof of out-of-state residence, such as a driver’s license or passport.

For more information about Winter Texan Discount Day, contact the Gladys Porter Zoo at 956-546-7187, or visit the zoo's website.