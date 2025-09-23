x

Gov. Abbott awards $26 million in funding for Mid-Valley Airport expansion

6 hours 5 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 3:15 PM September 23, 2025 in News - Local

Governor Greg Abbott signed two proclamations on Tuesday awarding $26 million in funding for the expansion of the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco.

Abbott was joined by Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez during the special announcement at the Payne Aviation Hangar.

The airport was awarded for a major runway extension and to the city for water and drainage improvements to accommodate the expansion.

Following the announcement, Gonzalez awarded Abbott a key to the city in appreciation.

