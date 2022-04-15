Gov. Abbott to meet with Tamaulipas governor in Weslaco

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Weslaco on Friday afternoon to meet with Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca.

A press conference will be held following the meeting at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco at 3 p.m.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article, on our Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The meeting comes after Abbott ended enhanced inspections of commercial vehicles at border crossings with the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León after the states agreed to implement security measures on their sides of the border.

As of Friday morning, Valley ports of entries in Pharr, Del Rio and Brownsville remain the only places the enhanced vehicle inspections are still happening.