Gov. Abbott waives certain trucking regulations to expedite delivery of resources

Saturday, March 14 2020

AUSTIN, TX – On Saturday Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press release that he is waiving certain regulations related to commercial trucking in the state of Texas.

The suspensions will expedite commercial vehicle delivery of more supplies in each truckload as Texas works to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus across the state. 

These waivers were requested by and will be coordinated through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and are part of the actions Governor Abbott is taking under the State of Disaster he declared Friday.

