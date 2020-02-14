Gov't seeks to build new section of border wall near privately funded wall in Mission

MISSION – The U.S. government wants to build a new section of border wall near Mission, just north of where a construction company is already building a controversial and privately funded border structure.

The construction of a border wall on private property is being built by a company with permission from the landowners. They were nearly prevented from building after the U.S. government and the North American Butterfly Association filed lawsuits.

Ultimately, a federal judge allowed it to happen. The federal government filed a federal lawsuit last week informing landowners they will be building a wall there too.

A map included in their documents shows where they plan to build a barrier spanning a tract of land north of the private border wall.

The wall constructed privately sits closer to the edge of the river.



The nearly three-acre property will be taken under eminent domain. The government is offering a little over $22,000 to landowners.