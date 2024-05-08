Government planning to convert migrant detention centers into rapid-processing hubs

With a flood of migrants coming into the country, causing a potential backup in processing, the Biden administration is trying to handle the surge.

A senior ranking official with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency told his staff in an email obtained by The Washington Post that the south Texas detention centers will be transformed into what they're calling "rapid processing hubs."

"My understanding is they're seeing large numbers of people coming into the United States so they have to figure out, how do they release these people within the 72 hours that border patrol has to release those individuals," U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said when asked about the letter.

A second source with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the transition to rapid-release centers is already underway - which the congressman also had knowledge of.

“They’re trying to figure out, ok - what do we these large numbers of people coming in and the only thing they can do is move them into a rapid processing center,” Cuellar said.

Congressman Cuellar released numbers showing that within just the past seven days, over 10,000 migrants have been apprehended in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

DHS also said the Biden administration is looking for "tent" sites throughout Texas, including here in McAllen and in the Del Rio area.

The congressman added that “thousands” of migrants have already been released into the Valley, adding that he wasn’t allowed to disclose the exact number at this point.