Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners

The Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court approved a $3.5 million grant program as part of the CARES Act for small businesses in the county.

According to the county court report, the assistance is for Hidalgo County business owners located in "unincorporated" parts of the county.

Business owners must prove that they lost 15% of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic, and have an annual net income lower than $100,000.

Completed applications for grant funding will be considered on a first come, first serve basis, according to the news release. Hidalgo County will announce when it is ready to accept applications.

CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation, Daniel Silva, encourages small business owners in Mission to fill out the business impact survey.

Qualifying business owners will receive a grant and not a loan, Silva clarified.

