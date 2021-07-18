x

Gum removal efforts underway in McAllen

By: Allysa Cole

Beautification efforts are underway in McAllen as crews target a sticky situation.

The city is stepping up to clean the busy streets and sidewalks by removing chewing gum using a combination of power washing and gum removal steamer.

City crews will remove the gum between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said they’re encouraging people to dispose of their gum correctly in the trash can.

