Harlingen hospital to reopen to visitors with restrictions

Local hospitals are easing off visitation restrictions, but things are not 100% back to normal.

For those with loved ones at Harlingen Medical Center, a new process hopes to bring patients and families together starting Monday.

HMC will join several regional hospitals in once again allowing visitors through their doors.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors will go through a screening process.

Questions on symptoms, travel, and even a temperature check will be required to get a sticker - the key to entering the hospital.

Rearranging lobbies and entryways, and setting up disinfecting stations in accordance with CDC guidelines completes that safety picture for visitors.

Nurse Lisa Aguilar says although pre-COVID-19 visitations had no limit on visitors, the 112 bed facility is now asking family and friends to prepare in advance for that to change.

And not all patients will be able to participate.

"Our visitation will remain restricted for patients in our specialty unit. So anybody that is under investigation or is a confirmed patient will not have visitors," explains Aguilar.

