Harlingen man arrested, accused of recording men in restrooms

Gregorio Ramirez Jr. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department.

A 39-year-old Harlingen man was charged with invasive visual recording after he was caught recording another man using the restroom of a local business, according to police.

The Harlingen Police Department is working to identify other men who were also recorded without their knowledge, according to a news release.

The investigation began on May 11 when Harlingen police officers responded to the 4700 block of South Expressway 77, where a man told police he had been inside a restroom stall when he realized he was being recorded by the suspect.

The man confronted the suspect, who fled the business.

Surveillance footage helped police identify Gregorio Ramirez Jr. as the suspect, and he was taken into custody on June 2.

A search of Ramirez’s phone led to the discovery of “numerous photographs of unidentified men inside restroom facilities,” the news release added. “Investigators are currently working to identify these individuals.”

Ramirez was arraigned and issued a $7,500 bond.