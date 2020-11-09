Harlingen man arrested after throwing eggs, displaying knife at people praying for President Trump

Photo courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department.

Officers arrested a Harlingen man Saturday after he started throwing eggs at people praying for President Donald J. Trump — and displayed a knife when they asked him to stop, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

John Jordan Rivas, 20, of Harlingen is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and disruption of a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor.

At 5:27 p.m. Saturday, the Harlingen Police Department responded to a call about a man with a knife near the intersection of North "A" Street and West Jackson Avenue.

"According to witnesses, a prayer group for President Trump was meeting on the grass lot on A and Jackson street when a male subject, later identified as John Rivas, began throwing eggs at the group," according to the news release. "When the group addressed Rivas and asked him to stop, he displayed a knife."

Officers charged Rivas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was found in possession of a "brown serrated kitchen knife."

Officers also arrested two women on misdemeanor charges. They're accused of disrupting the prayer meeting.