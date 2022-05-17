Harlingen man charged with murder in connection to 2019 disappearance of Corpus Christi woman

Anthony Eliff III.

A Harlingen man was charged with murder in connection to the 2019 disappearance of his girlfriend.

Anthony Eliff III was charged in the disappearance of Elyn Loera, a Corpus Christi woman who had not been seen since late 2019.

Harlingen police confirmed on Wednesday that human remains found near San Benito in February 2020 belonged to Lopez.

Eiliff was already in police custody and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia. Garcia was found dead in his car in February 2020 with a single gunshot wound to his chest.