Harlingen police arrest two suspects for allegedly running man over during fight

Andrea Hernandez and Andres Hernandez (mugshots courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department)

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting two men with a crowbar and a knife and striking one of the victims with a vehicle during a fight, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The incident occurred on January 7 in the 1300 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip. Andrea and Andres Hernandez were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harlingen police said officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash that was later determined to be an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators learned Andrea and Andres got into a physical altercation with two men, according to police.

Police said Andrea assaulted one of the victims with a crowbar, and Andres assaulted the other victim with a knife. Andrea then used a green pickup truck to intentionally strike one of the victims.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and arrest warrants were issued, according to police. Andrea and Andres were located and arrested on January 9.

Both suspects were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and each were given a $200,000 bond.