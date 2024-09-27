Harlingen police detective testifies for hours in murder trial

Week one of a capital murder trial in Cameron County is now over; the jury is scheduled to return Monday.

Salomon Campos Jr. is accused of killing his uncle Ernesto Gonzalez.

The jury was shown more than a dozen new pictures of the day Gonzalez's remains were found. Authorities say they were found on Campos' goat farm.

Only one witness took the stand on Friday.

Harlingen police detective Joel Yanes was assigned to the investigation, and he testified for around seven hours.

The pictures shown during his testimony were taken on June 23, 2020, the day Gonzalez's remains found. That was three years after he was reported missing.

The pictures showed bones, a clump of hair and a skull with duct tape covering what appeared to be the mouth; there was also a chain.

Prosecutors asked Yanes what the evidence revealed. Yanes said that it appeared Gonzalez had been restrained and murdered.

The defense showed Yanes a chain similar to the one used to restrain Gonzalez. They asked if a lock was needed to secure the chain in place, Yanes said yes.

The defense then asked if a lock was recovered, Yanes said no.

Testimony in the trial will pick back up Monday morning.