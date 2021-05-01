Harlingen to see new District 4 commissioner

With no incumbent in the race, the Harlingen District 4 city commissioner seat will be filled by a newcomer no matter who wins.

One of the candidates –Basilio Sanchez - is no stranger to voters.

Sanchez is a former city commissioner who previously ran for the district 4 seat in 2018.

“The most important thing to me is my community, my people, that's what I'm running for, to help the people,” Sanchez said. “We got problems, but together we can have solutions."

District 4 candidate Javier Jaramillo said one of his priorities is to revitalize the La Placita area and make it a premiere destination. He said he has other priorities as well.

"They want speed bumps, maybe some more street lights, more police presence, they want cleaner streets, and they want opportunities, economic opportunities,” Jaramillo said.

Candidate Frank Morales said he wants to move Harlingen forward. He said he identified what he thinks are the biggest concerns District 4 voters are facing.

"The drainage, the streets, and their number one concern is also crime,” Morales said. “I've seen a lot of dogs, a lot of chain-linked fences.”

Anselmo Aparicio Jr. is also in the running for the District 4 commissioner seat but did not respond to a request to be interviewed.

Election Day is set for Saturday, May. 1.