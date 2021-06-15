HCSO: Authorities find man with bloody shirt after responding to welfare check

A man was taken to a local hospital on Tuesday after authorities responded to a welfare check and found him with visible injuries, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they responded to the welfare check on the 4100 block of Tasajillo Drive in Edinburg and found a 27-year-old man covered in dirt and a bloody shirt.

The man had visible injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical care, authorities said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Deputies remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.