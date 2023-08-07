HCSO: Teen suspect arrested in Edinburg nightclub shooting

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting at El Antro Nightclub.

Samuel Lopez, 17, of San Juan, was taken into custody after investigators secured a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release.

The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road.

Deputies with the sheriff's office discovered seven victims with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a local hospital.

Five of the victims have been released from the hospital, according to the release.

Two victims first reported in critical condition but have since been downgraded to stable condition, according to the release.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to the release.