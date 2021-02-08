'He made an immeasurable impact': Community mourns the loss of UTRGV men's basketball coach

A wave of shock struck the UTRGV community and the world of collegiate basketball Sunday when UTRGV men's basketball Coach Lew Hill passed away suddenly. He was 55.

Hill took over the UTRGV's men's basketball program in 2016, making five-win improvements in each of his first three years.

In the 2018-2019 season, the Vaqueros won 20 games with Hill as their coach, winning their first ever NCAA division 1 post-season game.

UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque described Hill as an important figure to the players he's coached.

"This is a man that has been a constant in these young men's lives," Conque said. "He is the reason why all of our athletes and coaches are part of this program. This program was Lew Hill through and through."

The Vaqueros went on to win eight of their last 10 games - securing the number two seed in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. This year, the team was 8-4 under Hill.