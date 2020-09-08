Health officials are expecting possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend
Health and County officials are bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend.
Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said his main concern is the spread of COVID-19 through family gatherings.
“The pattern has been that after every major holiday when people get together there’s been a spike in cases a week or two or three later,” Castillo said.
