x

Health officials are expecting possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend

3 hours 38 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 9:37 AM September 08, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Health and County officials are bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend. 

Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said his main concern is the spread of COVID-19 through family gatherings.

“The pattern has been that after every major holiday when people get together there’s been a spike in cases a week or two or three later,” Castillo said.

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days