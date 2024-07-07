Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer awareness with South Texas Health System

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chances are, you know at least one person who's been personally affected by the disease.

When detected early, survival rates are high.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES IN OUR HEART OF THE VALLEY SERIES

As part of our Heart of the Valley series on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Channel 5 News is teaming up with South Texas Health System to educate women and men about the disease.

Rudy Rivas, the assistant director of radiology at STHS, sits down with Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss how mammograms are key in detecting breast cancer.