Heart of the Valley: UTRGV professor managing diabetes with daily walks

A UTRGV associate professor says that at least 10 minutes of walking can help improve your blood sugar levels.

Juan Gonzalez is a type 2 diabetic who is teaching his students how to prevent diabetes or control their own diagnosis.

“I've learned to actually manage my diabetes pretty well with walking,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said exercise helps him manage his diabetes. Every morning he begins by checking his glucose levels and then going on a 10-minute walk.

After that walk, he checks his levels again. The second test shows the levels dropped.

“If you eat and if you can help it, the best way to manage your glucose levels is to move sometime shortly after you have a meal — whether it's a good meal or bad meal —if you can just move, they've already done the studies, it works,” Gonzalez said.

