Hidalgo County announces 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 440 new cases

Hidalgo County confirmed on Tuesday 11 more deaths related to the coronavirus and an additional 440 cases, the largest single day increase since the pandemic started.

There are now 3,982 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Hidalgo county is now 46.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patients who died were a man in his 20’s and a man older than 70 from Edinburg, a man in his 40’s from Donna, a man in his 40’s, a woman in her 60’s and a woman older than 70 from San Juan, a woman in her 60’s from McAllen, a man in his 60’s from Hidalgo, a man in his 60’s from Alamo, a man older than 70 from Mission, and a woman older than 70 from Weslaco. All of them had underlying medical conditions.

"My heart is extremely heavy tonight as we mourn the loss of 11 of our residents,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “They were someone’s child, someone’s parents and someone’s grandparents. Eleven families will never be the same again because of this deadly disease. I send my deepest condolences to each and every one of them.”

Of the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 1,150 have been released from isolation.

There are currently 274 patients under hospitalization, including 19 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Hidalgo County says there are currently 2,786 known active cases and 3,577 people waiting for test results.





