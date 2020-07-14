Hidalgo County announces 31 more coronavirus-related deaths, 396 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 31 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 183.

“I am deeply saddened today knowing that we continue to lose more and more of our neighbors to this terrible virus,” said Hidalgo Judge Richard F. Cortez. “The continued rise in fatalities and total positive cases is a grim reminder that this disease does not discriminate, and that we must all do our part if we are to overcome it.”

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, 396 more people tested positive for the virus — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 8,593.

Currently, there are 834 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 210 in intensive care units in Hidalgo County.

There are currently 5,031 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,087 people waiting for results, according to the county’s news release.