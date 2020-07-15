Hidalgo County announces 35 more coronavirus-related deaths, 651 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 35 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 218.

“My most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of these 35 people. We are doing the best that we can to curb the spread of this virus but we still need your help. It is important that we maintain our distance and avoid all other social gatherings outside of our household,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, 651 more people tested positive for the virus — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 9,244.

Currently, there are 867 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 221 in intensive care units in Hidalgo County.

There are currently 4,871 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,079 people waiting for results, according to the county’s news release.