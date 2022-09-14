Hidalgo County announces new online accessibility toolbar

Hidalgo County lunched an interactive, assistive toolbar on its website to assist those with disabilities online.

The Recite Me assistive toolbar allows those visiting the Hidalgo County website an inclusive online experience that enables visitors of all abilities to access the site barrier-free, according to a release from the county.

The toolbar, which can be found on the low left corner of the screen, provides users with the ability to customize their digital experience while visiting the website thanks to a wide range of accessibility and language support tools.

The assistive tools include a screen reader, multiple reading aids, translation to over 100 languages, customizable styling options, and more, the release stated.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said at a Wednesday press conference he hopes this new toolbar will also create a sort of blueprint for other cities throughout Hidalgo County to follow.