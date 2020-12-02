Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and the Food Bank RGV fighting food insecurity this holiday season

Even before the pandemic, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and the Food Bank RGV in Pharr have been fighting food insecurity in the Rio Grande Valley.

"It is an economic issue," said Jaime Longoria executive director of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency. "Families are faced with 'well, do we pay the rent or do we buy groceries?' and often times the kids and the elderly will go hungry a little bit."

Longoria said they've seen in increase in people reaching out to the agency for help, because of COVID-19.

"In a normal year, 6,000 to 8,000 families are the families that come in for assistance," Longoria said. "This year we're seeing 11- 12,000."

