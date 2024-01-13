‘Hidalgo County Cowboy’ offers tips on keeping livestock warm during cold front

Livestock owners need to prepare their animals for the incoming Arctic blast, according to a Mercedes rancher.

Teo Martineez, also known as the “Hidalgo County Cowboy,” recommends extra hay be purchased for bedding, and to use tarp to cover your barns and fences.

The tarp will help block out the wind.

It's also recommended to feed your animals a little more ahead of the cold.

“You have to cover them up, don't wait til the last moment,” Martinez said.

Martinez also suggests feeding livestock hay instead of grain, as grain can upset their stomachs.