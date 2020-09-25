Hidalgo County Health Authority recommends delaying on-campus instruction until after October 25

Public and private schools in Hidalgo County are strongly encouraged, but not mandated, to delay on-campus instruction until at least October 25, Hidalgo County Health Authority Ivan Melendez, M.D. said in new health orders aimed at mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

A countywide curfew will no longer be in effect, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in separate orders he signed on Friday.

Dr. Melendez is strongly encouraging that school-sponsored activities, including sports, also be delayed until at least October 25. Schools that do reopen must provide county health officials with a reopening plan.

Dr. Melendez also said that schools that return to on-campus instruction are required to report to health officials any student infection of COVID-19 and requires the school campus to close any area the affected student may have frequented.

The orders coincide with new orders issued by Judge Cortez to keep most current COVID-related safety procedures in place.

Both orders are predicated on an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on September 17 that relaxed state restrictions in most areas of Texas except for the Rio Grande Valley, and the Laredo and Victoria areas based on continued high hospitalization rates in those regions.

The local orders by Judge Cortez and Dr. Melendez go into effect one minute after midnight on Monday, September 28 and remain in effect until one minute before midnight on Sunday, October 25.