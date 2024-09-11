Hidalgo County health officials investigate four new potential West Nile Virus cases

Stock image courtesy of mgnonline.com

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services is actively investigating four new potential cases of West Nile Virus in the Rio Grande Valley.

Health officials are investigating the source of the infection in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a news release.

The news release said Hidalgo County officials continue to test mosquitos for any diseases and all tests have come back negative, but West Nile Virus cases have been reported in other parts of Texas.

After recent rains, health officials are urging Rio Grande Valley residents to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by removing standing water.

They are also urging residents to remain cautious and take preventative measures when outdoors, such as wearing long-sleeved clothing and mosquito repellent.