Hidalgo County honors participants of Access to Success program

Paying for school can be a challenge.

Some people, have to choose between learning a new trade and putting food on the table.

Among those people is Marisa Zepeda, a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. She said behind the badge and uniform are 10 years of struggle, sacrifice, willpower, and bit of help.

Zepeda said she found it hard to gather enough money to pay to go to the fire academy and become a firefighter while taking care of her family of seven. She recently graduated as a peace officer after years of having to put her dreams to the side.

“My kids are my motivation, that's why I’m here,” Zepeda said. “After 10 years I can finally say I’ve met my goal – my dream."

Zepeda is one of 19 people who were honored as part of a Thursday commencement ceremony for Hidalgo County’s Access to Success program.

“We look for families with 'las ganas', willpower,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Jaime Longoria said.

The program helps people below the federal poverty line learn a trade, get a certification, and get out of poverty

According to Longoria, the program also helps eliminate barriers participants face.

“It could be childcare, it could be lack of childcare, it can be transportation — their vehicles are broken down, “Longoria said.

The program also helps pay for living expenses such as housing. A local bank even teaches participants how to take care of their money and invest it.

Those in the program reported an increase to their total income. The combined group of 19 people made a total of $400,000 a year prior to the start of joining Access to Success. Now, they’re reporting that they’re earning more than $1 million in collective salaries.

Zepeda said she has a message to her kids and anyone facing barriers.

“Don't stop dreaming, everything comes true,” Zepeda said.

