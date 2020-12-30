Hidalgo County issues curfew for New Year's Eve

Hidalgo County has issued a curfew for New Year's Eve that begins on Wednesday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said this is in an effort to keep young people from spreading the virus.

"We don't want to have those young people out there, congregating and socializing at this critical time," Cortez said. "We'd rather for them to be with their families at home and not putting their families at risk."

People under 17 will not be allowed to leave the house from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m

Exceptions will be made for essential businesses and the penalty for breaking the rule is a criminal misdemeanor.

"If you don't have an essential function or service that you have to provide, then the only way you can on the road is if you're with your parents," Cortez said.

The judge is hoping this rule will limit the number of cases after New Year's Eve.

Correction: The original article stated the curfew to be 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Which is incorrect. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for residents under 17.

